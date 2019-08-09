Hotel briefly shut down as police search for suspect

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hotel in Concord, New Hampshire, was briefly shut down as police searched rooms for a man sought on a warrant accusing him of attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they received a tip that the man was staying at the Holiday Inn on Thursday afternoon. They evacuated guests from the second floor and searched several rooms, but did not find him. The man remains at large.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Michael Ames, of Concord, is accused of breaking into a transitional housing apartment and shooting at a woman on Aug. 1, missing her. The warrant also charges him with robbery, attempt to commit armed robbery, reckless conduct, and assault.