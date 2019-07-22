Homicide charge filed in shooting death of off-duty officer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer more than a week ago.

Commander Victor Joseph of the major crimes unit said Monday the indictment against 30-year-old Christian Bey is sealed, so further details will not be provided. Officials said earlier that Bey was arrested last week on a parole violation.

Thirty-five-year-old Officer Calvin Hall died Wednesday after being shot early July 14 during a street dispute as a party was going on. Officials have said the off-duty officer may have been "acting under the color of law."

The funeral of the slain officer is scheduled Tuesday.

It was unclear whether Bey had an attorney; a number listed for him was out of service Monday.