Hit-and-run accidents kill pedestrians in KC, St. Louis Co.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police on both sides of Missouri are investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accidents.
In south St. Louis County, a man was fatally struck Friday afternoon while crossing South Broadway. The car that hit the man drove away. Police are asking for help from any witnesses.
In Kansas City, a man was struck Friday night on Independence Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, and no arrests have been made.
Names of both victims have not been released.
