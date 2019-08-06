https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/High-court-upholds-sentence-of-convicted-murderer-14285062.php
High court upholds sentence of convicted murderer
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a convicted murderer's sentence of 20 years to life in connection to a May 2015 shooting.
The court upheld the sentencing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Ray, of Brownington, on Friday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-wife's husband, Rick Vreeland.
Ray pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in January 2018 after police said he was highly intoxicated when he shot and killed Vreeland in the driveway of his daughter's home.
The Caledonian-Record reports Ray's attorneys had sought a reduced sentence of 20 years, with 10 years in prison and the rest on supervised community release.
