Hearing delayed for Hawaii woman charged with boy's death

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A hearing to consider a mental evaluation for one of two women charged with killing a 6-year-old boy has been postponed after a jail failed to transport her to court.

West Hawaii Today reported Tuesday that 32-year-old Kuuipo Nihipali was not transported from Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo by the state Department of Public Safety Monday.

Kuuipo Nihipali and 34-year-old Ashley Nihipali pleaded not guilty in August to the second-degree murder of Mazen Kaniela Nihipali-Moniz.

They also face separate charges of tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threatening, domestic abuse, and being an accomplice to terroristic threatening and domestic abuse.

Authorities say the married women had informal custody of the boy, who died in October 2018 after he was found unconscious in a Big Island apartment complex.

