Police: Woman, 90, dies after assault during home burglary

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A 90-year-old Hawaii woman has died following an assault during a burglary, police said.

Police said Jacqueline Oberheim died as a result of her injuries from the June 20 assault, news organizations reported Tuesday.

Authorities did not say when Oberheim died.

Oberheim was sleeping in her apartment in the Harbor Lights apartment complex in Maui at the time of the burglary and assault, Maui Police Lt. Gregg Okamoto said.

Authorities originally brought burglary charges against 35-year-old Lewellyn I. Foster Jr., 26-year-old Aaron A.K. Wilsey and 29-year-old Chery M. Moniz. The case has been reclassified as second-degree murder, authorities said.

Foster additionally was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. Wilsey also was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle involving a different victim, authorities said.

All three pleaded not guilty in court July 3.

Foster was held without bail, Wilsey was held on $250,000 bail and Moniz's bail was set at $50,000, court records said.