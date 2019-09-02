Hate crimes investigators probe graffiti at NYC beach club

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say anti-Semitic and racist graffiti has been scrawled in a beach club in New York City, and authorities are investigating the episode as a hate crime.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it "vile" and asked state police hate crimes investigators Monday to help determine who left the graffiti at the Silver Gull, a private club on federal seashore in Queens.

The New York Times reports the graffiti was found Friday in a playground. According to the newspaper, the writing included anti-black slurs, a swastika and the words "gas chamber," among other messages.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Firrito told the Times the graffiti was being investigated as a bias crime.

Firrito says investigators believe vandals broke into a shed used for arts programs.

The club declined to comment.