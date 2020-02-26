Hartford man charged in fatal stabbing of roommate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of his roommate earlier this month, police said.

John Francis Satkunas, 25, is charged in connection with the Feb. 3 death of Francisco Aponte, the Hartford Courant reports.

Aponte, 52, was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a common hallway of his Hartford apartment building, police said at the time. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Satkunas emerged as a suspect and police said he was wanted for questioning and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was taken into custody the day after the stabbing and held on a parole violation.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond on the murder charge. A message was left with the public defender's office.