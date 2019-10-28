Gunshots followed by multi-vehicle crash leave 1 dead

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania are trying to determine how gunshots were followed by a 3-vehicle crash which left one man dead and 10 people taken to hospitals, including five children.

Officers arrived at the collision on Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they believe a white Nissan was pursuing a black Chrysler on Route 30 west when gunshots were fired from the Nissan, striking the 32-year-old driver of the Chrysler. Police say the vehicles collided and travelled into the eastbound lanes, where the Nissan struck a Jeep head-on.

Allegheny County police say the driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured included a newborn girl, a 1-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

Police did not release their conditions.