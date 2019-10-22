Gun insurance company to pay $100K for illegal policy plans

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state insurance commissioner has fined a company $100,000 and barred it from selling insurance policies in the state after promising gun owners insured criminal activity.

The Seattle Times reported Monday that United States Concealed Carry Association, Inc. advertised the insurance plan as immediate coverage for criminal defense costs if a member was charged with a crime related to the intentional use of a firearm or other weapon.

Authorities say it is illegal in Washington state to insure criminal activity.

The Wisconsin-based company has agreed to pay the fine and $5,457 in unpaid premium taxes, penalties and interest.

The company sold insurance to about 1,700 Washington state residents between December 2018 and January 2019 and is working on a membership delivery structure that would be considered acceptable.

