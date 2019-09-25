Grand jury indicts Maryland officer on extortion charge

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Maryland police officer accused of pulling people over during traffic stops and demanding they pay him cash or receive a ticket.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Cpl. Radames Gonzalez was charged Tuesday with extortion, misconduct and false imprisonment, among other charges. He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11.

News outlets report the Prince George's County police officer is accused of pulling two drivers over in 2018 in Temple Hills, Maryland, and demanding they pay him cash to be let go. The Washington Post reports online case records show Gonzalez is charged with theft of a value between $100 and $1,500.

Gonzalez was suspended in November 2018.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.