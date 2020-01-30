Georgia police officers arrested in theft case

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two DeKalb County police officers were arrested Thursday for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit, authorities said.

Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the department, were charged with computer theft and violating their oath of office, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a news release. McClinton also faces one count of bribery, jail records show.

Vincent said the criminal investigation was launched after a DeKalb police officer learned of the alleged scheme and alerted the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. That investigation revealed the two officers “accessed and sold thousands of motor vehicle accident reports,” authorities said.

The police reports were allegedly sold to “illegal runners” who would solicit clients involved in the crashes and profit off their wrecks.

“The DeKalb County Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct and will take proper action to safeguard the privacy of our citizens and enforce the law,” newly hired DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a statement.

McClinton and Anderson have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending disciplinary action, authorities said. They remain held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond. It was unknown if either officer is represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.