Georgia mother accused of strangling daughter, 5

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mother has been accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter.

Shekinah Akbar, 30, of Marietta, was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault/strangulation, news outlets reported Tuesday. Her daughter, who hasn't been named, died Monday at a hospital.

The child was found unresponsive an apartment Monday morning, Cobb County police said. She had visible bruises all over her body and injuries on her neck “consistent with strangulation,” news outlets reported citing an arrest warrant.

Akbar was being held without bond. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.