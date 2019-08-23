Former town clerk pleads guilty to theft of nearly $250,000

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A former northeast Mississippi town clerk accused of stealing nearly $250,000 has been sentenced to five years of house arrest after pleading guilty.

Gretchin Moody, once clerk in the City of Ecru, entered the plea Friday. Pontotoc County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Moody to house arrest, plus five years of post-release supervision. Moody was ordered to pay $183,000 in restitution within five years, making an initial $75,000 payment Friday.

Moody was indicted on three counts of embezzlement for stealing $128,000 in town court fines and $69,000 in payroll, plus using town credit cards to make $46,000 in personal purchases. Authorities say she used some money to buy more than 75 guns along with former Ecru Police Chief Paul Blaylock. Blaylock earlier pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.