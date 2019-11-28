Former prosecutor sues county attorney

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire prosecutor is suing Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon, alleging wrongful termination.

Donald Topham negotiated a plea deal with a couple whose 20-month-old son died after ingesting drugs the couple sold. Police asked for higher sentences.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the case drew criticism from officials who faulted Conlon for his management of the case and others. Documents it obtained through a Right-to-Know request reveal frustration between the prosecutor’s office and police about the case for months.

Topham alleges he was used as a scapegoat for local police distrust of Conlon that he “earned himself over several months of ineffective leadership.”

Conlon declined to comment.

New Hampshire's attorney general took over day-to-day prosecutorial duties of Conlon’s office in September, citing a failure of leadership in several cases.