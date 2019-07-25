Former pastor indicted, accused of embezzling from church

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — The former pastor of a Mississippi church accused of stealing $332,000 of his church's money has been indicted on multiple counts of embezzlement.

WLBT-TV reports James Riley Brown is accused of using money from Broadmoor Baptist Church to pay his mortgage between February 2014 and August 2017. The Southern Baptist congregation in Madison is among the largest in the state.

Documents show Brown transferred church funds into his personal bank account, including some transactions for more than $12,000.

Church members initially said they wouldn't press charges but the Madison County district attorney's office carried out its own investigation.

Brown said in 2017 that he's innocent of any theft and signed a civil settlement with the church.

___

