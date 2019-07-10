Former officer arrested on prison contraband charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer has been arrested on charges of accepting money to help smuggle forbidden items into a state prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday that Willie Gene McLemore, Jr. was arrested last month on charges of using his official position for financial gain.

The prison system said investigators discovered evidence that McLemore had received electronic transfers of money that were traced to criminal activity by an inmate.

It was unclear from court records if McLemore had an attorney.

A prison spokesman said McClemore resigned following his arrest. He had been with the department since 2013.