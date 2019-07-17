Former client accused of stabbing lawyer in the back

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware public defender's former client has been accused of stabbing the lawyer in the back.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports lawyer Timothy Weiler told police that someone came up behind him Friday afternoon and stabbed him while he was on his way to buy tickets at an opera house.

Court documents state officers arrested 58-year-old Timothy Silvils based on Weiler's description of his assailant. Weiler had received help from a nearby Wilmington officer and two safety ambassadors after the stabbing.

Weiler told police he initially didn't recognize Silvils, but later realized he had served as his attorney in 2006.

Silvils has been charged with multiple counts including assault. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

