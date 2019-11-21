Former Wichita police officer’s certification revoked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer who exposed an undercover officer investigating illegal gambling has lost his law enforcement certification.

The Wichita Eagle reports a state oversight board revoked the certification of Michael Zajkowski, who worked for the Wichita department from January 1991 to April 2017.

He pleaded guilty in April to failing to report a felony. Prosecutors say he used police resources to determine that an undercover Wichita officer had infiltrated the illegal gambling and then gave that information to gambling organizers. He was not sentenced to any prison time or probation.

Another former officer, Bruce Mackey, pleaded guilty to the same crime in August and also had his peace office certification revoked.

Last month, retired Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Michael Frederiksen’s conviction for lying to the FBI was vacated because he had an ineffective attorney.

