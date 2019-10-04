Former Rhode Island lawmaker charged with mistreating horse

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state representative has been charged with animal mistreatment in the care of a horse.

The Newport Daily News reports that state police arrested former state rep. Amy Rice in August and charged her with animal mistreatment after an investigator with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals filed a complaint regarding her horse, Reina.

Authorities took the horse to a facility for medical care.

According to court documents, a veterinarian working for the state concluded Reina was suffering from malnutrition because her condition improved during treatment.

Rice, of Portsmouth, says the accusation is false and that she loved the horse. She says Reina had a hard time keeping on weight because of illness, age and teeth so worn down she couldn't eat hay.

Oct. 8 is the next court date.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.