Former Illinois legislature candidate charged with theft

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former candidate for the Illinois Legislature is accused of diverting thousands of dollars from a contractor to her own accounts while working as a bookkeeper at the business.

The Lake County state's attorney's office says Trisha A. Zubert of Volo is charged with seven counts of financial crimes related to work she did for a private business between December 2016 and September 2018.

Zubert was arrested Oct. 31 by Grayslake police. Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Chris Covelli says Zubert posted 10% of her $30,000 bail and was released later that day. Defense attorney David S. Weinstein declined to comment.

Zubert ran for the 64th District seat last November and lost to Tom Weber. She was placed on administrative leave from her investment administrator job in the Lake County treasurer's office after she was charged.