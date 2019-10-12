Florida woman sentenced in health care fraud case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Florida woman gets jail time after pleading guilty to a scheme involving forged prescriptions sent to a South Carolina pharmacy to be filled.

U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon, in a statement, said 47-year-old Natacha Gonzalez, of Weston, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for health care fraud and aggravated identity theft. She also must pay $61,738 in restitution to various insurance companies.

Evidence showed Gonzalez owned a Florida business engaged in medical marketing. Authorities say she brokered false prescriptions for compounded medications and received a profit when they were filled.

Gonzalez obtained blank prescriptions in three doctors' names and then forged the prescriptions. She sent them to a pharmacy that later billed insurers and received payment. The pharmacy then sent a portion of the payment to Gonzalez.