Florida officer accused of pulling gun on his Lyft driver

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff deputy was arrested on suspicion he pointed a gun at a Lyft driver who had taken him home.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Orange County Sheriff Deputy Troy Heyer was suspended without pay as he faces a charge of aggravated assault with firearm.

The arrest affidavit said the driver of the ride-sharing company told the Orlando police that after dropping off Heyer at home, he was writing a report to Lyft when Heyer came out and pointed a gun asking him what he was doing there. The driver drove away and called police.

The affidavit said Heyer smelled of alcohol.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina called the criminal allegations “very serious” and said they will be thoroughly investigated, and the results will be made public.

