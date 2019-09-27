Florida mom faces charges in son's drowning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter in the drowning of her 9-year-old son.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told news outlets that 28-year-old Tabatha Long was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when she walked into the deep waters of a Tampa-area creek with Bentley Long on her back. Officials say Tabatha Long knew the boy couldn't swim.

Chronister said Tabatha Long lied to deputies saying the boy wasn't a strong swimmer and went in without her permission. The sheriff said the mother was impaired and didn't realize that her son had fallen off until her brother rushed to help him. Rescuers found him 30 minutes later.

Long was arrested Thursday and released after posting a $15,000 bail. Records did not list an attorney.