Fleeing homicide suspect causes fatal crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A homicide suspect who was fleeing police in Milwaukee Friday morning ran a red light and caused a crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. while federal marshals were pursuing an individual who was wanted on a warrant out of Minot, North Dakota, WITI-TV reported.

A 20-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Dan Orr, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for North Dakota, identified the suspect as 27-year-old Donald Lee Cooper, Jr., KFYR-TV reported.

Cooper was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder for the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.