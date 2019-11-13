Fishermen apparently drowns after slipping down embankment

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 75-year-old Boston man who died while fishing apparently drowned after slipping down a muddy embankment into a pond, where his waders and clothes filled with water.

The Bristol district attorney’s office says Luke Walker was fishing with a friend in an area of Taunton known as the Clay Ponds late Tuesday morning.

Police responding to a 911 call found the friend in the water holding the victim's head above the water line. First responders brought the victim back to shore, where he was given CPR before being taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the victim may have slipped into the water down a slippery, muddy embankment.

An autopsy is scheduled.