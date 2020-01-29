Fetty Wap battery case in Vegas poised for dismissal in July

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has agreed to conditional dismissal of misdemeanor battery charges against the rapper Fetty Wap stemming from a scuffle last September at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Court records show the 28-year-old defendant, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, didn’t appear in person Monday while his attorney entered an agreement with prosecutors to dismiss the case in July if Maxwell remains out of legal trouble.

Maxwell's attorney, Adam Graves, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

Maxwell was arrested early Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort.

Fetty Wap had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards day earlier.

In March 2018, he was fined in Brooklyn, New York, and ordered to attend safe driving programs after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. Police said he had been caught drag racing on a New York City-area highway.