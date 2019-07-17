Felon fighting charges in killing of Vietnamese tour leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convicted felon facing the death penalty in the robbery-killing of two Vietnamese tour leaders at a Las Vegas Strip hotel wants a judge to throw out his criminal indictment and set him free.

Julius Trotter's attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, is due to argue Wednesday that prosecutors withheld information that might have prevented a Clark County grand jury from indicting Trotter.

Trotter has pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and robbery in the June 2018 stabbings of Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen in a room at the Circus Circus.

Nghia owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Nguyen was an employee.

Trotter is in prison on a separate resisting arrest conviction.

Police alleged he walked hotel hallways rattling doors to find ones that weren't locked.