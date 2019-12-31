Feds: Latin Kings' local leader sought to kill members' son

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge ordered the alleged boss of the Latin Kings in Lowell to remain in custody after federal prosecutors testified that he sought to kill a member's son.

Alfred “King Alfy” Nieves appeared in federal court Monday in the massive “Operation Throne Down” racketeering conspiracy, the Boston Herald reported.

Nieves faces 20 years in prison and is accused in an affidavit of seeking a “green light” to kill the son of a member who broke gang rules.

Prosecutors said Nieves' request was approved, but they did not say whether it was carried out or who it was against.

His court-appointed lawyer, Carlos Dominguez, argued Nieves was a family man who had strong roots in the community.

Nieves is one of more than 60 members of the notorious gang who were arrested earlier this month.

The Latin Kings have grown to become the largest gang in Massachusetts prisons, with an estimated 400 members, including leaders who face charges for continuing to coordinate criminal activity outside the prison, authorities said.