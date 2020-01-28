Fargo father sentenced in DUI crash that killed son

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo father has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his young son and injured another son and an adult passenger.

A Cass County judge Monday sentenced Christopher Devine to 10 years for the death of 7-year-old Jason and two years each for injuring 5-year-old Branden and Jacob Larsen last March.

KFGO reports prosecutors say the 33-year-old Devine was drinking whiskey before he got behind the wheel with his boys in the back and crashed into another vehicle.

His blood alcohol content was 0.26, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Devine previously pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury.