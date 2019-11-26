Family of teen wounded in shootout with robber sues sidekick

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a 15-year-old who was wounded during a shootout between suburban Chicago police and a suspected bank robber is suing a man accused of being the robber’s accomplice.

Rylan Wilder’s parents, Tom Wilder and Lucia Morales, say they hope the lawsuit filed Monday will help them learn more about police actions.

Rylan Wilder was working at a Chicago music store when he was shot Nov. 19. Authorities say he was most likely wounded in the arm and stomach by a Des Plaines police officer

Federal prosecutors say Maurice Murphy was behind the wheel of a getaway car while Christopher Willis was inside a Des Plaines bank demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car. He was tracked to Chicago and fatally shot in the music store.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Murphy is charged with bank robbery