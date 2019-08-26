Family of man killed at Costco wants criminal prosecution

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a mentally ill man fatally shot by an off-duty officer in a California Costco store have recovered from their gunshot wounds and their lawyer is calling for the officer to be criminally charged.

Russell and Paola French appeared in public Monday for the first time since they were shot and their 32-year-old son Kenneth was killed June 14.

Salvador Sanchez, a Los Angeles police officer, says he opened fire because Kenneth French attacked him.

Family attorney Dale Galipo acknowledged French pushed the officer, but said it wasn't an attack.

Galipo said at a news conference that the parents shouted at Sanchez that their son was not a threat.

The family has filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — against Sanchez and the LAPD. Galipo urged authorities to release video from the scene.