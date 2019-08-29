Ex-officer's drug history could compromise criminal cases

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Court records show a Maine police officer who died in February from an opioid overdose stole drugs from dealers to use and sell.

The drug history of Nicholas Meserve, a 10-year veteran of the Lewiston Police Department, was documented in a motion filed in Superior Court in Auburn on Aug. 14.

Prosecutors say the details could compromise several criminal cases, including the November 2018 arrest of 47-year-old Normal "Bo" Thompson.

The Sun-Journal reports Thompson's lawyer, Paul Corey, filed the motion to challenge possible use of Meserve's testimony at trial, partly because the deceased officer can't be cross-examined as a witness.

The motion also says video shows Meserve stealing drugs from the scene of past arrests.

Prosecutors agreed not to use Meserve's testimony during Thompson's January probation hearing.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com