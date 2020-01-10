Ex-officer pleads guilty to assaulting jail inmate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former eastern Missouri police officer has admitted in court that he choked and shoved an inmater.

Robert Ryan Watson, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor civil rights offense, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

Watson was an officer in Pevely in April when the incident occurred. He admitted to choking and shoving the inmate without provocation. The 40-year-old victim was being booked for violating a court order and had been insulting officers prior to being attacked. The man did not seek medical attention.

Watson was fired after the incident and now lives in Arkansas. His lawyer, Travis Noble, said last week that Watson regretted losing his temper and is no longer in law enforcement.