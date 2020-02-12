Ex-officer gets suspended sentence in drunken driving case

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that injured a 19-year-old woman has received a five-year suspended sentence.

Former Bridgeport Officer John Carrano, 35, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to make a $1,500 contribution to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Connecticut Post reported.

Carrano pleaded no contest in December to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and a judge entered a finding of guilty.

Carrano had been drinking at a holiday party prior to the crash in Stratford in December 2017, police said. He drove on the wrong side of the road and ran head-on into the woman's vehicle.

He had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit to drive, police said.

The victim suffered suffered a broken right wrist and fractured her right ankle, as well as knee and shoulder injuries, authorities said.

Carrano, a Marine Corps veteran, apologized for his actions. He resigned from the police department in October as a condition of the plea bargain.