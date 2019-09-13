Ex-city official pleads guilty in City Hall bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston city official charged with accepting a $50,000 bribe has pleaded guilty.

John Lynch, the former director of real estate at a division of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, appeared Thursday in federal court in Boston.

Lynch says he took a bribe from a Boston real estate developer in May 2017 to lobby a member of the Zoning Board of Appeal to help get a condo project in South Boston approved.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Chao told the judge the value of the vote for the developer was a $500,000 profit.

The charges were first disclosed in August and have scrutinized Mayor Martin J. Walsh's city development process.

The judge set Lynch's sentencing for Jan. 24 and allowed him to remain free in the meantime.