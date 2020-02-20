Ex-UConn employee gets prison time for health care fraud

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former UConn Stamford employee accused in a scheme to defraud Connecticut's state employee medical benefits plan and other government health care programs was sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer sentenced Kwasi Gyambibi, 41, to one year of prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday.

The New Canaan resident was convicted in February 2019 along with his physician wife on two counts of health care fraud in a jury trial in New Haven federal court. He was acquitted of seven other counts, and the jury couldn't reach a verdict on 10 more.

His wife, Dr. Kakra Gyambibi, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and was sentenced in June to three months in prison.

The couple conspired to submit phony prescriptions for very expensive mixtures of medicine for patients who were never examined by a doctor, according to prosecutors.

Kwasi Gyambibi has to report to prison on March 20 and until then remains free on $100,000 bond.