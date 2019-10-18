https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Ex-Cal-State-Northridge-student-sentenced-for-rape-14545800.php
Ex-Cal State Northridge student sentenced for rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California State University, Northridge, soccer player has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman on campus.
Twenty-year-old Davis Moreno-Jaime of Loma Linda was sentenced Friday and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
Authorities say he knew the victim. They believe he attacked other women as well but charges involving a second victim were dropped.
Moreno-Jaime still faces misdemeanor charges involved a third victim.
View Comments