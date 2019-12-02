Elderly driver hits, kills wife backing out of LI driveway

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an elderly Long Island driver struck and killed his wife in what appears to be a tragic accident as she was walking back from taking a grandchild to the school bus stop.

Suffolk County police say 83-year-old Peter Richard hit Nancy Richard with his 2015 Mercedes while backing the car out of their driveway around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Fort Salonga.

Nancy Richard was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was 79 years old. Peter Richard was not hurt.

Police say they impounded the car for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.