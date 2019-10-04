Eagle man to stand trial in connection with unreported death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge says there's enough evidence to have a trial for a man charged with hiding his mother's body for months while he continued to collect her benefits.

The Idaho Press reports Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel said on Wednesday that 65-year-old William "Randy" Rhoton should stand trial on charges including failing to report a death and grand theft by deception.

Prosecutors say Rhoton didn't report the death of his elderly mother Barbara Rhoton for months or years, first allegedly hiding her inside his Eagle home and then in the back of a car on nearby property. Prosecutors said Rhoton continued to receive her Social Security and other benefits after her death.

The Ada County Coroner's office says Barbara Rhoton's manner of death is undetermined. Rhoton's attorney Mark Manweiler says the elderly woman died of natural causes, and noted that Randy Rhoton had told his daughter and ex-wife the same.

