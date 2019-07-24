Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges

Photo: John Bazemore, AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ex-New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been arrested again in New Jersey.

Newark police says Gooden was pulled over Monday night after driving the wrong way down a one-way road and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Last month, the 54-year-old was charged with drug possession after suspected cocaine was found in his car.

In a text to Newsday on Tuesday, Gooden said he's "going away for a while to try and save my life."

Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.

He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.