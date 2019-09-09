3 killed in shooting in Dutch city; 1 seriously wounded

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands have tweeted that three people have been killed and one other person has been seriously wounded in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the city of Dordrecht.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout has told The Associated Press that "It seems like a family incident." No further details of what happened Monday have been immediately released.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighborhood and at least one ambulance parked in a street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an "extremely serious shooting" and said he would visit the scene later in the evening.