Drunken driver pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 teens

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed two teenagers.

KLFY-TV reports 22-year-old Tyler J. Meaux pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.

Louisiana State Police said Meaux was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 167 when he collided head-on with 16-year-old Alana Duhon’s car in 2018.

Police said Duhon was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries. Fifteen-year-old Sydney Colomb was a passenger and also died from her injuries. Both teens were students at North Vermilion High School.

Police said Meaux fled from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

It’s unclear when Meaux will be sentenced. He faces anywhere between 10 to 70 years in prison.

