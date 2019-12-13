Driver in deadly chase give more than 10 years in prison

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — A drunken driver who led police on a chase that ended with a deadly crash in Sherburne County has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Jason Rothmeyer, 39, had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit when he led police on a chase through Becker in August 2018 with speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a criminal complaint.

Rothmeyer eventually collided with another vehicle at an intersection, killing 18-year-old Kyle Foley and injuring two others. Rothmeyer fled on foot following the crash. A judge Thursday sentenced Rothmeyer to 10 years and 8 months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty in September to fleeing police resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular operation and causing great bodily harm. Nine remaining charges were dismissed.

Rothmeyer apologized to Foley's family in court.

"I know there's a lot of you that hate me, but there's no one that hates me more than I hate myself," he said.

Rothmeyer's friends asked the judge for leniency, saying he had no criminal history prior to the crash and is a father of young children.