Dogs seized in animal cruelty case now up for adoption

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 28 German shepherds that were seized in an animal cruelty case now have a chance to find homes.

The dogs have been held at the shelter for 22 months. The society said Wednesday the dogs’ former owner surrendered them.

The society will now begin the process of getting the dogs ready for adoption. It has started assessing hundreds of applications.

The dogs’ former owner, Jennifer Choate, is scheduled to plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty on Oct. 11.