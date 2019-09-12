Doctors determine suspect in string of attacks not insane

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Court appointed doctors have determined a Louisiana man accused in a string of attacks wasn't insane at the time of the shootings.

News outlets report38-year-old Ryan Sharpe is scheduled to go to trial in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 2 in the death of 66-year-old Carroll Breeden Sr. Sharpe is also accused in East Feliciana Parish of murdering two other men and the attempted murder of a third man.

The four shootings occurred from July 8 to Oct. 9, 2017. Sharpe has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in each case. Judges in both parishes have deemed him competent to stand trial.

Sharpe is scheduled to go to trial in East Feliciana Parish on Dec. 9.