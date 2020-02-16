Doctor's trial for overprescribing drugs is again delayed

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The trial of a southwest Arkansas doctor on charges of overprescribing opiates and other drugs is again being delayed.

Federal court records first reported by the Texarkana Gazette show the scheduled April 13 trial of 55-year-old Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker has been rescheduled to start Aug. 17.

Defense attorney John Wesley Hall requested the delay, writing that “defense counsel has surgery scheduled for April 8,” five days before the scheduled trial's start, with a recovery period of up to four weeks.

Parker has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of of prescribing opiates and cough medicine.

An October indictment says he prescribed about 1.2 million dosages of opiates approximately 16 gallons of cough syrup during a two year period.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin in November, but was postponed until April when Parker changed lawyers.

Parker was convicted in 2000 of possessing child pornography and served more than four years in prison. The state Medical Board reinstated his license in 2015.