District Attorney plans update on California store shooting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor plans to provide an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer during an altercation at a California Costco store.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has scheduled a news conference on the shooting for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Salvador Sanchez shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and wounded his parents, Russell and Paola French, on June 14 inside a Costco store in the city of Corona.

The officer's attorney has said his client was holding his 1½-year-old son when French knocked him to the ground, and he believed their lives were in danger.

An attorney for the French family has acknowledged that Kenneth French likely pushed Sanchez, but that it wasn't an attack.