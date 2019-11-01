Disbarred Louisiana attorney convicted of grand theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A recently disbarred Louisiana attorney has been convicted of stealing money from his clients.

News outlets report Harold Register Jr. entered a no contest plea to grand theft last week. But a Lafayette Parish judge found him guilty of not refunding $16,000 to clients. He faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines at an upcoming sentencing. The Louisiana Supreme Court has said some of the funds were supposed to be for a client's personal injury settlement.

Last week, the state Supreme Court banned Register from practicing, ruling he engaged in "serious attorney misconduct."

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports Register began practicing law in 1985. In 2003, he was placed on supervised probation by a disciplinary board over accusations he mishandled settlement funds and client accounts.