Des Moines shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting Wednesday in a Des Moines neighborhood left two people dead and two injured, police said.

Des Moines police responded just before 4 p.m. to a reported shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and found two people dead with gunshot injuries. A third person at the home had a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a hospital.

Police found evidence that indicated another person may have left the house, and about a half hour later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg. That person also was taken to a hospital.

Police didn't immediately release the names of those involved.